FREE WEB SEMINAR: Metal Bulletin alumina indices – methodology and market trends explained
Metal Bulletin is hosting a free web seminar on Thursday April 7 at 9am London time, to discuss its alumina indices and methodology, market trends, and the next steps in aluminium raw materials pricing.
Date
Thursday April 7, 2016
Time
9am London time
Join our free web seminar to discuss:
- the current trends in the alumina market and factors driving price moves
- Metal Bulletin’s indices and how the alumina prices are calculated, including the new fob Brazil adjustment
- pricing governance, compliance and technology
Speakers
Alex Harrison – editor
Charlotte Radford – reporter
Paolo Sorze – market data and compliance manager
Peter Hannah – index analyst
Click here to register for the free web seminar.
If you have any questions about our alumina indices, please send them in advance to Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@metalbulletin.com.
Unable to attend? Register now and you’ll be able to listen to the recorded web seminar after it finishes.