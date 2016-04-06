FREE WEB SEMINAR: Metal Bulletin alumina indices – methodology and market trends explained

Metal Bulletin is hosting a free web seminar on Thursday April 7 at 9am London time, to discuss its alumina indices and methodology, market trends, and the next steps in aluminium raw materials pricing.

Date

Thursday April 7, 2016

Time

9am London time

Join our free web seminar to discuss:

- the current trends in the alumina market and factors driving price moves

- Metal Bulletin’s indices and how the alumina prices are calculated, including the new fob Brazil adjustment

- pricing governance, compliance and technology

Speakers

Alex Harrison – editor

Charlotte Radford – reporter

Paolo Sorze – market data and compliance manager

Peter Hannah – index analyst

Click here to register for the free web seminar.

If you have any questions about our alumina indices, please send them in advance to Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@metalbulletin.com.

Unable to attend? Register now and you’ll be able to listen to the recorded web seminar after it finishes.