FREE WEB SEMINAR: New reference prices for the tungsten industry? Addressing the debate on pricing

Metal Bulletin is hosting a free web seminar on Wednesday October 4 at 2.30 pm London time to review findings from its recent consultation into new reference prices for the tungsten industry.

October 02, 2017 05:57 PM

Date
Wednesday October 4

Time
2.30 pm London time

Join our global reporting team as they discuss:

  • The findings from Metal Bulletin’s tungsten pricing consultation
  • Conclusions on the feasibility of new reference prices for the tungsten industry, including tungsten concentrates, tungsten scrap, and an APT production cost
  • Next steps in tungsten pricing and the role of the price reporting agency
  • Tungsten pricing compliance and methodology

Speakers
Chris Kavanagh, ferro-alloys reporter
Charlotte Radford, ores and ferro-alloys correspondent

Click here to register for the free web seminar.

The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to anonymously submit questions or comments to the speakers. If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s tungsten pricing, please send them in advance to Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@metalbulletin.com.

Unable to attend? Register now and you’ll be able to listen to the recorded web seminar after it finishes.

