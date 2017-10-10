FREE WEB SEMINAR: New reference prices for the tungsten industry? Addressing the debate on pricing – catch-up

If not, follow the link below to listen to the free recording:

New reference prices for the tungsten industry? Addressing the debate on pricing

Narrowing discounts for tungsten concentrates against the ammonium paratungstate (APT) benchmark have created as as-yet uncaptured spot market for upstream tungsten products.

Meanwhile, increasing integration across the ex-China tungsten market has resulted in reduced price transparency across the rest of the supply chain.

During the web seminar, Metal Bulletin’s price reporting team discussed:

- The findings from Metal Bulletin’s tungsten pricing consultation

- Conclusions on the feasibility of new reference prices for the tungsten industry, including tungsten concentrates, tungsten scrap, and an APT production cost

- Next steps in tungsten pricing and the role of the price reporting agency

- Tungsten pricing compliance and methodology

The team answered questions relating to the liquidity of tungsten markets away from intermediate products, the merits of index methodology and development of tungsten scrap price assessments.

If you have any other questions arising from the points covered in the web seminar, please send them to Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@metalbulletin.com.

Click here to listen to the web seminar again.