FREE WEB SEMINAR: Next steps for Metal Bulletin’s benchmark cobalt prices

Metal Bulletin is hosting a free web seminar on Tuesday May 8 at 9am London time to summarize the findings from its recent industry-wide consultation into its cobalt prices, and changes that will be implemented from January 2019.

Date:

Tuesday May 8, 2018

Time:

9am London time

Join our pricing team as they discuss:

- Findings from Metal Bulletin’s industry-wide cobalt pricing consultation

- Updates to specifications and changes to be implemented from January 2019

- Price assessments vs indexation; insights from our data history

- What does the emergence of the electric vehicle boom mean for cobalt pricing?

Speakers:

Charlotte Radford, senior pricing reporter and battery raw materials team leader

Inaki Villanueva, principal analyst

Click here to register for the free web seminar.

The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to anonymously submit questions or comments to the speakers. If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s cobalt pricing, please send them in advance to Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@metalbulletin.com.

Unable to attend? Register now and you’ll be able to listen to the recorded web seminar after it finishes.