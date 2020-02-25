FREE WEB SEMINAR: The evolution of the alumina market and key drivers
Fastmarkets will host a free web seminar on Wednesday February 26 at 10am London time, to discuss the current trends for alumina and the evolution of its pricing.
Benchmark alumina prices have been static below $280 per tonne for the past month, with Chinese demand underpinning the market.
Register here to join the webinar.
Date
Wednesday February 26, 2020
Time
10am London time
Join our market experts as they discuss:
- An introduction to the alumina Index and our methodology
- The move to using the API and the reasons why
- Recent market trends
- Key market drivers ahead of the Fastmarkets Alumina Conference in Miami, in the US state of Florida
- Risk management and the London Metal Exchange’s cash-settled alumina contract
Presented by
Alice Mason – senior price reporter
Hui Li – price reporter
Jon Mulcahy – price development manager, Europe
The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers anonymously. If you have any questions about Fastmarkets’ minor metals pricing, you can send them in advance to Alice Mason at alice.mason@fastmarkets.com.
If you are unable to attend, register now and you will be able to listen to a recording of the web seminar after it finishes.