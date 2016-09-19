FREE WEB SEMINAR: Trading CME Group’s fob Australia (Metal Bulletin) alumina futures

Launching on-exchange on September 26, the new contract is designed to provide a direct and transparent solution for hedging price risk, as alumina prices continue to detach themselves from the aluminium market.

Date

Tuesday September 20

Time

9am London time

Join Metal Bulletin and CME Group as they discuss:

- Recent trends in the alumina market and the challenges facing market players

- How Metal Bulletin calculates its benchmark alumina price

- Key contract features and useful applications

- How the new futures complement CME Group’s existing aluminium risk-management toolset

- Insights the market can gain from the new contract

An overview of the CME’s alumina hedging tool and Metal Bulletin’s alumina index methodology will be followed by time for questions from attendees.

Speakers

Charlotte Radford – Metal Bulletin reporter

Shan Islam – CME Group metals research & product development manager

If you have any questions about the new CME alumina futures contract, settled against Metal Bulletin’s benchmark alumina index, please send them in advance to Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@metalbulletin.com

