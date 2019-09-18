FREE WEB SEMINAR: What is driving the battery raw materials markets?

Fastmarkets will host a free web seminar on Wednesday September 18 at 3pm London time to discuss recent market moves in the battery raw materials sector.

Click here to register for the webinar.

Date

Wednesday September 18, 2019

Time

3pm London time

Join our experts as they discuss:

- Cobalt: metal, salts and intermediates prices since Glencore’s Mutanda closure announcement; where next?

- Lithium: acting more like a commodity now the market is in oversupply

- Nickel: running ahead of the fundamentals

- What’s hit demand? Headwinds, electric vehicle subsidies and fallout from the US-China trade war

Speakers

Charlotte Radford, minors, ores and alloys editor, Europe

Martim Facada, senior price reporter

William Adams, head of base metals and battery raw material research

This interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers anonymously. If you have any questions about the battery raw materials markets and their outlook, you can also send them in advance to Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@fastmarkets.com.

If you are unable to attend, click here to register now and you will be able to listen to a recording of the web seminar after it finishes.

