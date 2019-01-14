FREE WEB SEMINAR: What will drive minor metals prices in 2019?

The webinar will also explain the recent changes to some of our minor metals specifications.

Register here to join the webinar.

Date

Tuesday January 15, 2019

Time

9:30am, London time

Join our pricing team while they discuss:

• Recent market trends in minor metals, and the factors expected to drive price moves in 2019

• How environmental inspections will affect the minor metals markets this year

• Whether China’s smuggling crackdown will continue to dictate the dynamics of the antimony market

• The effects of global uncertainty on trading - trade war, macroeconomics and upcoming political events

• How we price the minor metals markets.

The discussion on recent changes to specifications will look at:

• The increase in the minimum tonnages for indium, gallium and germanium price assessments

• Pricing governance, compliance and technology

• The next steps for minor metals pricing.



Speakers

Ewa Manthey, minors, ores and alloys correspondent, Europe

Cristina Belda, minor metals pricing reporter, Europe

Jethro Wookey, special correspondent

The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers anonymously. If you have any questions about Fastmarkets’ minor metals pricing, you can send them in advance to Ewa Manthey at ewa.manthey@fastmarkets.com.

If you are unable to attend, register now and you will be able to listen to a recording of the web seminar after it finishes.

