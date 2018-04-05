FREE WEB SEMINAR: What’s driving the battery raw materials market?
Metal Bulletin is hosting a free web seminar on Thursday April 5 at 9am London time to discuss the key drivers of the battery raw materials markets, including substitution risk, electric vehicle policy, and supply of lithium, nickel and cobalt.
Date
Thursday April 5
Time
9am London time
Join members of our global battery raw materials team as they discuss:
- EV subsidies and government policy in China and beyond
- Changes in battery chemistries and their effect on demand for nickel and cobalt
- Cobalt sulfate market trends
- Developments in nickel: pricing sulfate and the impact on premiums
- Lithium price fundamentals and outlook
Speakers
Charlotte Radford, senior pricing reporter and battery raw materials team leader
Will Adams, head of base metals and battery research
Susan Zou, cobalt industry analyst
Justin Yang, nickel market reporter
Martim Facada, lithium market reporter
Click here to register for the free web seminar.
The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to anonymously submit questions or comments to the speakers. If you have any questions about the battery raw materials market, please send them in advance to Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@metalbulletin.com.
Unable to attend? Register now and you’ll be able to listen to the recorded web seminar after it finishes.