FREE WEB SEMINAR: What’s driving the battery raw materials market?

Date

Thursday April 5

Time

9am London time

Join members of our global battery raw materials team as they discuss:

- EV subsidies and government policy in China and beyond

- Changes in battery chemistries and their effect on demand for nickel and cobalt

- Cobalt sulfate market trends

- Developments in nickel: pricing sulfate and the impact on premiums

- Lithium price fundamentals and outlook

Speakers

Charlotte Radford, senior pricing reporter and battery raw materials team leader

Will Adams, head of base metals and battery research

Susan Zou, cobalt industry analyst

Justin Yang, nickel market reporter

Martim Facada, lithium market reporter

Click here to register for the free web seminar.

The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to anonymously submit questions or comments to the speakers. If you have any questions about the battery raw materials market, please send them in advance to Charlotte Radford at charlotte.radford@metalbulletin.com.

Unable to attend? Register now and you’ll be able to listen to the recorded web seminar after it finishes.