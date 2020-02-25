FREE WEB SEMINAR: What’s next for minor metals after Fanya?

The whereabouts of minor metal stocks held by the now defunct Fanya Metals Exchange has been a weight on the outlook of minor metals prices and contract negotiations since the exchange collapsed in 2015.

Fastmarkets will host a free web seminar on Tuesday March 3 at 3pm London time, to discuss a brief history of Fanya, the subsequent metals auctions held over the course of 2019 as well as discuss what is next for minor metals in 2020.

Tuesday March 3, 2020

3 pm London time

Brief history of Fanya

Fanya auctions and their effect on minor metals prices

What’s next for minor metals after Fanya?

How we price the minor metals markets

Pricing governance, compliance and methodology

Cristina Belda – price reporter

Ewa Manthey – senior price reporter

Jon Stibbs – senior price reporter

The Fanya Metal Exchange was initially a boon to China’s domestic market when it was launched in 2011, providing another outlet for producers to sell their material and giving a group of new investors the opportunity to step into the often-complicated financial markets.

But cracks began to show at the end of 2014, with some investors becoming wary when metal stocks continued to pile up due to new production coming on to feed demand for the exchange’s products. With sentiment souring, the exchange found itself exposed to metals prices that were continuously falling, while also being accused of failing to pay suppliers.

The local government said about 70,000 tonnes of 14 different kinds of non-ferrous metals had been seized by the Yunnan police.

