FREE WEBINAR: Impact of coronavirus on steel supply chain, near-term market trends

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the steel supply chain in Asia, with prices along the chain becoming increasingly volatile in the past two months. The extensive lockdown measures in key steel raw-materials providers, such as India and South Africa, have triggered further uncertainty around the market trend.

Register here for the webinar.

Date

Wednesday April 8

Time

9:30-10:30am (London time)

Topics

The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on China’s and Asia’s steel industry as well as the upstream raw materials markets, including iron ore, coking coal, steel scrap, chrome and manganese.

How the physical and derivatives markets responded to the viral outbreak in the first quarter.

Potential market trends for the steel supply chain in Asia in the second quarter.

Speakers

Paul Lim, Asia steel editor

Miranda Song, Price reporter

Deepali Sharma, Steel raw materials editor

Amy Lv, Price reporter

Siyi Liu, Price reporter

Alistair Ramsay, Head of research

The interactive webinar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers anonymously. If you have any questions about Fastmarkets’ pricing on steel supply chain, you can send them in advance to Paul Lim (paul.lim@fastmarkets.com) for the steel market in Asia, Deepali Sharma (deepali.sharma@fastmarkets.com) for the steel raw materials market, and Susan Zou (susan.zou@fastmarkets.com) for the ores & alloys market. Please use the subject line “Coronavirus webinar”

If you are unable to attend, click here to register now and you will be able to listen to a recording of the webinar after it finishes.