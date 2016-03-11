Free webinar: The latest in coking coal and index-linked pricing
Steel First invites you to our free webinar in which we will examine current conditions in the coking coal market and explain how Steel First calculates its coking coal indices.
Thursday 17 March 2016Time: 9am GMT/ 5pm SGT
Cost: Free
Reasons to attend the webinar:
- Understand what’s behind the latest increases in coking coal prices
- Find out whether premium hard coking coal has lost its appeal as the price spread collapses
- Ask questions of Steel First’s Raw Materials Team Leader, Daisy Tseng, and Metal Bulletin’s Index Analyst, Peter Hannah
- Find out how Steel First coking coal indices are calculated.
If you are unable to attend the webinar, register now and you’ll be able to listen to a recording of the webinar after it finishes.