French crude steel production down 1% year-on-year in 2012
Crude steel production in France for the full year of 2012 was 15.6 million tonnes, down by 1.1% year-on-year, according to figures released by the French Steel Assn (FFA) on Wednesday January 16.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
Blast furnace production fell by 1.5% year-on-year to 9.5 million tonnes, while electric arc furnace (EAF) production fell by 0.5% to 6.1 million tonnes.
Crude steel production for the year was 18.2% below the pre-recession levels seen in 2007, the FFA noted.
For December 2012 alone, crude steel production was down markedly year-on-year.
Output in the month was down by 12.5% to 971,700 tonnes. Just under 639,000 tonnes of this was produced by blast furnaces, down by 13.6%.
Less than 333,000 tonnes were produced by EAFs in December 2012, down by 10.3% year-on-year.