French crude steel production down 1% year-on-year in 2012

Blast furnace production fell by 1.5% year-on-year to 9.5 million tonnes, while electric arc furnace (EAF) production fell by 0.5% to 6.1 million tonnes.

Crude steel production for the year was 18.2% below the pre-recession levels seen in 2007, the FFA noted.

For December 2012 alone, crude steel production was down markedly year-on-year.

Output in the month was down by 12.5% to 971,700 tonnes. Just under 639,000 tonnes of this was produced by blast furnaces, down by 13.6%.

Less than 333,000 tonnes were produced by EAFs in December 2012, down by 10.3% year-on-year.