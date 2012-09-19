French crude steel production down year-on-year in July, August
French crude steel production dropped significantly year-on-year in July and August 2012, the French Steelmakers’ Assn (FFA) said on Wednesday September 19.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
Production fell by 1.9% year-on-year in July to 1.44 million tonnes and by 7.2% in August to 954 250 tonnes.
Electric arc furnace (EAF) production picked up by 4.4%, totalling at 574, 650 tonnes, while in August it saw a 28.3% drop to 165,650 tonnes in comparison with August last year.
For the first eight months of 2012, total French crude steel production stood at 10.8 million tonnes, up by 1.6% compared with the same period in 2011, the FFA said.
Both EAF production and smelting rose, by 1.6% to 4.1 million tonnes and 6.7 million tonnes, respectively.