GASC books 240 kt of Romanian Aug wheat at $258 FOB, $277 CFR

Egypt’s state grain buyer has booked 240,000 mt of Romanian milling wheat for import via a tender that closed Monday, paying an average of $257.60/mt FOB and $276.60/mt CFR for the cargoes to be delivered August 8-22.

Payment for the cargoes is to be at sight.

GASC received 18 offers from France, Romania, Russia, and Ukraine at its third tender of the 2021/22 marketing year.

At its previous successful tender held on April 7, GASC booked 345,000 mt of Russian and Ukrainian milling wheat paying an average of $233.65/mt FOB and $252.09/mt CFR for August 1-10 shipment.

A separate tender held on April 27 was passed on as offer prices were deemed to be too high at $268.47/mt FOB and $285.84/mt CFR.

Egypt is the world’s biggest wheat importer and will import around 13.2 million mt in 2021/22 marketing year, according to USDA data.

