GASC settles 300,000 mt wheat tender, buys mostly Ukrainian

September 08, 2021 06:12 PM
By Timothy Worledge
Egypt’s state-backed grain importing agency has confirmed results of its most recent tender, picking up 300,000 mt of mostly Ukrainian wheat for October 25-November 3 shipment, trade sources have told Agricensus Wednesday.

The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) has secured five 60,000 mt parcels at an average of $313/mt FOB, plus an average of $31.93/mt for freight.

The Ukrainian sales were awarded to Nibulon (basis Ochakov) at $310.25/mt FOB, or $343.15/mt CFR, with Louis Dreyfus selling basis Odesa at $312.90/mt.

Olam and Inerco Trade also supplied a cargo each basis Chornomorsk at the same level, plus a $32.90/mt freight cost.

The only Russian cargo was sourced by trade house GTCS, who sold basis Novorossiysk at $316.50/mt plus a freight cost of $27.30/mt.

GTCS was the only company to secure both the freight and cargo parts at this tender.

