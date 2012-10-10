German crude steel output down 2% year-on-year in September

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Capacity utilisation figures rose during the month, however, the association added.

“The effective capacity utilisation increased by 5 percentage points month-on-month to 85% in September, which is significantly above the international average,” WV Stahl said.

The association also published its detailed output figures for August 2012, which showed production of hot rolled steel products down by 6.7% year-on-year to 2.76 million tonnes.

Within that total amount, the output of long products fell sharply by 12% year-on-year in August to 919,000 tonnes.

German output of flat products also declined in August by 3.9% year-on-year to 1.84 million tonnes.