German crude steel output down 4% year-on-year in February

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The drop comes after previous increases in crude steel output bolstered belief in a stabilisation in the industry.

“The February figures show that the steel sector is still affected by a difficult environment,” WV Stahl said.

Detailed data for January 2013 shows that output of hot rolled steel products was up by 0.6% year-on-year to 2.954 million tonnes, largely driven by an increase of 5.8% year-on-year on the long products side to 990,000 tonnes.

In contrast, flat products output fell by 1.9% year-on-year in the first month of 2013 to 1.964 million tonnes.