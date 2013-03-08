Contact Us Login

German crude steel output down 4% year-on-year in February

Crude steel production in Germany fell by 3.7% year-on-year in February to 3.447 million tonnes, German steel association WV Stahl said on Friday March 8.

March 08, 2013 02:10 PM

The drop comes after previous increases in crude steel output bolstered belief in a stabilisation in the industry.

“The February figures show that the steel sector is still affected by a difficult environment,” WV Stahl said.

Detailed data for January 2013 shows that output of hot rolled steel products was up by 0.6% year-on-year to 2.954 million tonnes, largely driven by an increase of 5.8% year-on-year on the long products side to 990,000 tonnes.

In contrast, flat products output fell by 1.9% year-on-year in the first month of 2013 to 1.964 million tonnes.

