German crude steel output falls 7% year-on-year in August

“The sharp fall in August was worsened by special factors in the shape of maintenance breaks,” WV Stahl president Hans Jürgen Kerkhoff said.

The association also released its detailed production figures for July 2012, showing output of hot rolled steel products down by 6.5% year-on-year to 2.86 million tonnes.

Within the total for hot rolled products, the output of flat products showed a decline of 10.4% year-on-year in July to 1.95 million tonnes.

This contrasted with long hot rolled products, whose output increased by 3% year-on-year in July, to 904,000 tonnes.