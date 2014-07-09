German crude steel production up 0.6% year-on-year in June
Crude steel output in Germany increased by 0.6% year-on-year in June to 3.557 million tonnes, according to data released by national steel association WV Stahl on Wednesday July 9.
In the first half of 2014, crude steel production pushed up by 4.2% year-on-year to 22.48 million tonnes, and capacity utilisation was around 90%.
“Despite the recent stable upward trend, the steel industry’s recovery remains fragile in the face of high risks and difficult economic conditions,” WV Stahl said.
Detailed figures for May showed a 5.9% year-on-year decrease in the total output of hot rolled steel products to 3.249 million tonnes.
Within that total, flat product output rose by 10.3% year-on-year to 2.122 million tonnes, while long steel output decreased by 1.5% to 1.127 million tonnes.