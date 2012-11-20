German rolled steel prices down 3.5% year-on-year in October

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Seamless pipe producer prices were down by 5.4% year-on-year in the month, while those for pig iron, crude steel, rolled steel and ferro-alloys fell by 3.3% year-on-year, compared with levels recorded for October 2011.

Total producer prices for all metals fell by 0.7% year-on-year, compared with the corresponding month in 2011.