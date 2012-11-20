Contact Us Login

Become a customer

German rolled steel prices down 3.5% year-on-year in October

The index of producer prices for rolled steel fell by 3.5% year-on-year in October 2012, according to data released by German statistical agency Destatis on Tuesday November 20.

November 20, 2012 12:00 AM

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Seamless pipe producer prices were down by 5.4% year-on-year in the month, while those for pig iron, crude steel, rolled steel and ferro-alloys fell by 3.3% year-on-year, compared with levels recorded for October 2011.

Total producer prices for all metals fell by 0.7% year-on-year, compared with the corresponding month in 2011.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed