German rolled steel prices down 3.5% year-on-year in October
The index of producer prices for rolled steel fell by 3.5% year-on-year in October 2012, according to data released by German statistical agency Destatis on Tuesday November 20.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
Seamless pipe producer prices were down by 5.4% year-on-year in the month, while those for pig iron, crude steel, rolled steel and ferro-alloys fell by 3.3% year-on-year, compared with levels recorded for October 2011.
Total producer prices for all metals fell by 0.7% year-on-year, compared with the corresponding month in 2011.