Gindalbie replaces Karara ceo

Australian iron ore junior Gindalbie has decided to combine the roles of ceo and cfo, and current cfo Paul Sims will take over as acting ceo, the company said on Thursday July 18.

Sims is likely to be permanently appointed in the role following formal board assessment, Gindalbie said.

“Now that construction and development are complete, commissioning well-advanced and with Karara now moving to steady-state operations, the board of KML believes this is an appropriate time for this transition to occur,” Gindalbie md Tim Netscher said in the statement.

Karara, which is based in Perth, Western Australia, shipped a total of 957,000 wet metric tonnes of magnetite iron ore concentrate during the year ended June 30.

Karara is a joint venture between Gindalbie and China’s Ansteel.