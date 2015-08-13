Glencore cuts 2015 capex ceiling to $6bn
Glencore has cut its maximum industrial capex for 2015 to $6 billion, compared with the $6.5-6.8 billion announced in February.
Glencore has cut its maximum industrial capex for 2015 to $6 billion, compared with the $6.5-6.8 billion announced in February.
The miner’s industrial capex was $3 billion in the first six months of the year, the company said in its production report for the period.
In production guidance included in the report, Glencore set a full-year 2015 ferro-chrome production target of 1.45-1.5 million tonnes, up from 1.3 million tonnes in 2014.
Glencore’s ferro-chrome production increased 16% year-on-year in the first half of 2015 on greater output from its Lion 2 smelter.
Full-year 2015 zinc production is expected to increase to 1.52-1.57 million tonnes, up from 1.39 million tonnes in 2014.
Copper production guidance has been set at 1.5-1.55 million tonnes in 2015, roughly flat on the 1.546 million tonnes in 2014. Copper production fell 3% in the first half of 2015 as a result of lower-grade material and maintenance.
Lead production is expected to increase to 335,000-360,000 tonnes in 2015. In 2014, about 308,000 tonnes of lead was produced.
Nickel production guidance has been set at 98,000-108,000 tonnes for 2015. The company produced about 101,000 tonnes of nickel in 2014.
The table below shows the midpoint of each production guidance range against full-year production in 2014.
Glencore’s production guidance for full-year 2015, as of August 2015
|2014 production
Tonnes (000)
|High
|Low
|Midpoint
|% change
|Copper
|1,546
|1,500
|1,550
|1,525
|-1.36%
|Zinc
|1,387
|1,520
|1,570
|1,545
|11.39%
|Lead
|308
|335
|360
|347.5
|12.83%
|Nickel
|101
|98
|108
|103
|1.98%
|Ferro-chrome
|1,295
|1,450
|1,500
|1,475
|13.90%
Charlotte Radford
charlotte.radford@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @CRadford_MB