GLOBAL CHROME SNAPSHOT: Ore, alloy market sentiment weakens in China
Key data from the pricing sessions in Asia, Europe and the United States during the week ending Friday July 24.
China
- The UG2 chrome ore market edged down to consolidate around the $132 per tonne level where liquidity was reported in the previous week.
- The domestic spot ferro-chrome price edged downward due to bearish sentiment amid the recent slump in ore prices.
- The imported charge chrome market remained quiet in advance of the next domestic ferro-chrome tender announcement.
Europe
- The high carbon ferro-chrome market was stable with the summer lull and Covid-19 dampening activity.
- The low carbon ferro-chrome market (0.10% C) made a minor correction upward as some buyers returned to the market following the recent softening.
United States
- The high-carbon ferro-chrome market held flat once again, stunted by inactivity in the spot market over the slow summer period.
Japan & South Korea
- These markets are now assessed on a fortnightly basis. The table shows the latest prices from July 16 compared with the previous session. Fastmarkets will next assess these markets on July 30.