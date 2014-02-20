Global crude steel output down 0.4% in January, Worldsteel says
Global crude steel output in January 2013 fell by 0.4% year-on-year to 129 million tonnes, the World Steel Assn (Worldsteel) said on Thursday January 20.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
The world’s largest steel producer, China, produced 3.2% less steel in January 2014 than in the corresponding month last year, at 61.6 million tonnes.
Production increased in the rest of Asia.
Japan produced 6.1% more steel year-on-year at 9.4 million tonnes, while South Korean production rose by 1.9% to 6.0 million tonnes.
Production in the 28 EU member states was up by 7.3% in January 2014, to 14.4 million tonnes.
Production in Europe’s largest steel manufacturing nation, Germany, was up by 2.2% to 3.7 million tonnes compared with levels a year earlier.
Both Italy and the UK recorded year-on-year production increases of around 30%.
Steel production in Italy rose by 27.8% to 2.2 million tonnes, up from 1.8 million tonnes in January 2013.
Italy’s average monthly production is usually just above 2 million tonnes, so the 27.8% increase came from a particularly low level in January 2013, Worldsteel told Steel First.
The UK recorded a 31.5% year-on-year production increase to 1.1 million tonnes in January 2014. Spain increased output by 11.1% to 1.1 million tonnes while steel production in France was unchanged at 1.4 million tonnes.
Steel production in Turkey fell by 0.9% in January to 2.8 million tonnes.
Russia produced 5.9 million tonnes of crude steel in the month, a 4.1% year-on-year increase, while Ukraine reported a drop of 13.5% to 2.5 million tonnes.
Steel production in the USA fell by 0.5% to 7.3 million tonnes, while Brazil saw production fall by 1.4% to 2.7 million tonnes.
The capacity utilisation ratio for Worldsteel’s 65 member countries was 74.4% in January, 2.5% lower than in January 2013, but 0.2% higher month-on-month than December 2013.