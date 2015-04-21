Global crude steel output down 3% in March, Worldsteel says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Crude steel output for the 65 Worldsteel member countries totalled 138 million tonnes during March.

China’s crude steel production saw a decrease of 1.2% year-on-year to 69.5 million tonnes last month.

Total crude steel output in Asia decreased by 1.3% year-on-year in March to 94.3 million tonnes, due to year-on-year declines in production in South Korea of 11.8% and in Japan of 4.5%.

In the European Union, steel output decreased by 0.9% year-on-year to 15.3 million tonnes in the same comparison.

Among the biggest steel producers in the EU, only France showed an increase in volumes, growing by 3%. March crude steel output fell in Italy by 9.8% year-on-year, in Germany by 4.4%, in Spain by 5.1% and in the UK by 0.8%.

Outside the EU, Turkey showed a 4.1% year-on-year drop in steel output to 2.8 million tonnes.

Russia produced 6.0 million tonnes of crude steel in March, up by 0.2% year-on-year while output in Ukraine dropped by 35.6% year-on-year in the period to 1.7 million tonnes.

In the Americas, March crude steel production was down year-on-year.

US output fell by 12.7% to 6.6 million tonnes while Brazilian output decreased by 7.4% year-on-year to 2.8 million tonnes. Mexican output fell by 5.2% to 1.6 million tonnes.

Worldsteel’s estimated global utilisation rate was 71.6%, 4% lower than in the corresponding period last year.