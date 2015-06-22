Global crude steel output fell by 2% in May, Worldsteel says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Crude steel output for the 65 Worldsteel member countries totalled 139 million tonnes in May.

China’s crude steel production saw a decrease of 1.7% year-on-year to 70 million tonnes last month.

Total crude steel output in Asia decreased by 1.8% year-on-year in May to 95 million tonnes, due to year-on-year declines in production of 7% in Japan and 2.6% in South Korea.

Output in the world’s second-largest producer, India, however, rose by 4% year-on-year to 7.7 million tonnes over the month.

In the European Union, steel output increased marginally by 0.7% year-on-year to 15.1 million tonnes in the same comparison.

Among the major steel producers in the EU, the UK, France and Spain showed a year-on-year increase in volumes, growing by 10.2%, 5.8% and 1.9% respectively.

However, May crude steel output fell in Germany by 5.4% year-on-year and in Italy by 12.6%.

Outside the EU, Turkey showed a 4.3% year-on-year fall in steel output to 2.9 million tonnes.

Russia produced 6.1 million tonnes of crude steel in May, down by 1.9% year-on-year, while output in Ukraine fell by 23% year-on-year in the period to 2.2 million tonnes.

In the Americas, May crude steel production was overall down year-on-year.

US output fell by 8.5% to 6.8 million tonnes while Mexican output decreased by 7.9% year-on-year to 1.5 million tonnes.

However, output in Brazil increased by 3.8% to 3 million tonnes and rose in Canada by 8.3% to 1.2 million tonnes.

Worldsteel’s estimated global utilisation rate in May was 72.1%, 3.4% lower than in the corresponding period last year.