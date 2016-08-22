Global crude steel production nudges up in July, Worldsteel says

Global crude steel production edged up by 1.36% year-on-year in July, the World Steel Assn (Worldsteel) said on Monday August 22.

Worldsteel figures showed that global output for July rose to 133.74 million tonnes from 131.95 million tonnes in the corresponding month of 2015.

However, July’s production figures were down by 1.46% compared with those from June.

In the first seven months of 2016, total global crude steel production dropped by 1.25% year-on-year to 929.63 million tonnes from 941.35 million tonnes over the corresponding period of last year.

Asia

Total crude steel production across Asia rose by 2.83% year-on-year in July to 92.24 million tonnes from 89.70 million tonnes.

Chinese production rose by 2.60% year-on-year to 66.81 million tonnes from 65.12 million tonnes.

In Japan, production rose by 0.50% year-on-year to 8.89 million tonnes from 8.84 million tonnes.

Production also rose year-on-year in India by 8.09% to 8.08 million tonnes, and in South Korea by 1.52% to 6.01 million tonnes.

Taiwan’s production increased by 4.02% year-on-year to an estimated 1.89 million tonnes, while Thailand’s production rose by 13.21% to an estimated 360,000 tonnes.

Europe

Crude steel production in the EU was 12.99 million tonnes in July, a drop of 4.58% from the 13.61 million tonnes produced for the same month one year ago.

Production dropped 6.09% year-on-year in Germany to 3.39 million tonnes, but increased in Italy by 6.16% year-on-year to 2.05 million tonnes.

UK production fell by 27.28% year-on-year to 661,000 tonnes and production in Poland dropped by 21.47% to an estimated 600,000 tonnes.

While production in Sweden rose by 89.53% year-on-year to 326,000 tonnes, Croatia produced an estimated zero tonnes in July, compared with 9,000 tonnes produced during the same month last year.



Americas

Crude steel production in North America dropped by 0.44% year-on-year in July to 9.72 million tonnes from 9.77 million tonnes.

Production in the USA declined by 2.13% year-on-year to 6.88 million tonnes from 7.03 million tonnes.

Mexico’s production increased by 8.77% year-on-year to 1.65 million tonnes, while Canada’s production rose by 3.46% year-on-year to an estimated 1.14 million tonnes.

In South America, Brazil’s output declined by 5.98% year-on-year to 2.71 million tonnes, and Argentina’s output dropped by 17.40% year-on-year to 356,000 tonnes.

Venezuela’s output plummeted by 88.88% year-on-year to an estimated 15,000 tonnes from 135,000 tonnes.

CIS

Crude steel production in the CIS region rose by 2.78% year-on-year in July to 8.77 million tonnes, compared with 8.54 million tonnes in the same month one year ago.

Russia’s production nudged up by 0.91% year-on-year to 6.13 million tonnes from 6.08 million tonnes one year ago, while Ukraine saw its production rise by 10.55% year-on-year to 2.07 million tonnes from 1.87 million tonnes.

Africa, Middle East

Iran’s crude steel output rose by 6.13% year-on-year in July to 1.35 million tonnes from 1.27 million tonnes.

Turkey’s output increased by 6.48% year-on-year to 2.66 million tonnes from 2.50 million tonnes in July, while South Africa’s output dropped by 10.94% year-on-year to an estimated 521,000 tonnes.

Saudi Arabia’s production dropped by 15.25% year-on-year to an estimated 400,000 tonnes, while Egypt’s output declined by 20.19% year-on-year to an estimated 340,000 tonnes.



