Global DRI output down 3.2% in June, Worldsteel says

World DRI output fell to 5.1 million tonnes in June, as production in the biggest producing nation, India, decreased by 12.2% year-on-year to 1.5 million tonnes.

Total DRI output in the Middle East increased by 7% year-on-year in June to 2.3 million tonnes.

The rise came as the world’s second-largest producer of DRI, Iran, boosted its production by 8% to 1.3 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, production in the UAE rose by 16.4% year-on-year to 270,000 tonnes and increased in Qatar by 8.4% to 220,000 tonnes.

Output in Saudi Arabia, however, fell by 1.3% year-on-year to 460,000 tonnes in July.

In the Americas, Mexico showed a year-on-year decrease in volume, with its production falling to 445,000 tonnes from 501,000 tonnes, while in Argentina it fell to 78,000 tonnes from 121,000 tonnes in June 2014.

Production in Venezuela fell to 105,000 tonnes from 109,000 tonnes over the same period.

Within the region, June DRI output increased by 14.2% in Canada, to 137,000 tonnes, and by 34% year-on-year in Trinidad & Tobago, to 110,000 tonnes.

In the African region, DRI output in June decreased in Egypt by 11.8% year-on-year to 225,000 tonnes, and in Libya by 25% to 70,000 tonnes compared with June last year.

DRI output in South Africa, however, increased by 9.8% to 135,000 tonnes in the corresponding period.

The data in the report covers the 13 countries that accounted for about 89% of total world DRI production in 2013.