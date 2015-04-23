Global DRI output down marginally in March, Worldsteel says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

World DRI output fell to 5.4 million tonnes year-on-year in March, with output in Libya down by 85% year-on-year to 15,000 tonnes.

In the rest of the African region, DRI output in March decreased in Egypt by 15% year-on-year to 225,000 tonnes and increased in South Africa by 10% to 140,000 tonnes.

Total DRI output in the Middle East decreased by 1.5% year-on-year in March to 2.2 million tonnes.

Output in Iran, the world’s second-largest producer of DRI, decreased by 1% year-on-year to 1.3 million tonnes, while Saudi Arabian and Qatari outputs fell by 3% year-on-year to 460,000 tonnes and 232,000 tonnes, respectively.

Meanwhile, production in the UAE increased significantly to 259,000 tonnes, up by 36% from March last year.

The biggest DRI producing nation, India, saw its output increase by 4% year-on-year to 1.7 million tonnes.

In the Americas, Venezuela showed a year-on-year increase in volume, more than doubling its DRI production to 190,000 tonnes from 79,000 tonnes, while Canada’s output grew by 12% to 138,000 tonnes.

March DRI output fell by 23% year-on-year in Trinidad and Tobago, to 145,000 tonnes, and by 3% in Mexico, to 525,000 tonnes.

The data in the report covers the 13 countries that accounted for about 89% of total world DRI production in 2013.