Global DRI output up by 3% in July, Worldsteel says
Global output of direct reduced iron (DRI) increased by 2.7% year-on-year in July 2015, according to data released by the World Steel Assn (Worldsteel) on Thursday August 20.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
World DRI output rose to 5.2 million tonnes year-on-year in July, compared with 5.1 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year.
The rise came as the world’s second-largest producer of DRI, Iran, boosted its production by 11% to 1.3 million tonnes.
Meanwhile, the UAE more than tripled its production year-on-year to 307,000 tonnes while Qatar also increased its production by 6.3% to 237,000 tonnes.
Output in Saudi Arabia, however, fell by 1.2% year-on-year to 475,000 tonnes in July.
Despite the global growth in DRI production, India’s output fell by 9% year-on-year to 1.6 million tonnes.
In the Americas, year-on-year DRI production increases were reported in July for: Mexico, up by 6.6% to 500,000 tonnes; Venezuela, up by 53.3% to 115,000 tonnes; and Canada, up by 13.9% to 156,000 tonnes.
However, within the region, July production fell in Argentina to 61,000 tonnes this year from 101,000 tonnes last year, and in Trinidad & Tobago to 85,000 tonnes from 116,000 tonnes.
In the African region, DRI output in July decreased in Egypt by 4.9% year-on-year to 235,000 tonnes, and in Libya by 69.9% to 25,000 tonnes.
DRI output in South Africa, however, increased by 5.3% to 140,000 tonnes in the same period.
The data in the report covers the 13 countries that accounted for about 89% of total world DRI production in 2013.