Global DRI output up by 3% in July, Worldsteel says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

World DRI output rose to 5.2 million tonnes year-on-year in July, compared with 5.1 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

The rise came as the world’s second-largest producer of DRI, Iran, boosted its production by 11% to 1.3 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, the UAE more than tripled its production year-on-year to 307,000 tonnes while Qatar also increased its production by 6.3% to 237,000 tonnes.

Output in Saudi Arabia, however, fell by 1.2% year-on-year to 475,000 tonnes in July.

Despite the global growth in DRI production, India’s output fell by 9% year-on-year to 1.6 million tonnes.

In the Americas, year-on-year DRI production increases were reported in July for: Mexico, up by 6.6% to 500,000 tonnes; Venezuela, up by 53.3% to 115,000 tonnes; and Canada, up by 13.9% to 156,000 tonnes.

However, within the region, July production fell in Argentina to 61,000 tonnes this year from 101,000 tonnes last year, and in Trinidad & Tobago to 85,000 tonnes from 116,000 tonnes.

In the African region, DRI output in July decreased in Egypt by 4.9% year-on-year to 235,000 tonnes, and in Libya by 69.9% to 25,000 tonnes.

DRI output in South Africa, however, increased by 5.3% to 140,000 tonnes in the same period.

The data in the report covers the 13 countries that accounted for about 89% of total world DRI production in 2013.