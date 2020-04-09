Contact Us Login

GLOBAL LITHIUM SNAPSHOT: Europe, US battery-grade carbonate price tumbles 5%

Key pricing data from the pricing sessions in Europe and China on Thursday April 9.

April 09, 2020 03:22 PM

Europe

  • Europe and US battery-grade lithium carbonate prices ended five consecutive weeks of stability after buyers attempted to align the market with losses recently seen in the technical grade market.
  • There has been a significant slowdown in the market due to the tightening grip of Covid-19 across Europe and the United States.
  • Lack of activity in battery-grade hydroxide market kept prices unchanged for sixth consecutive week.

China

  • A lack of downstream buying from cathode makers continues to weigh on lithium carbonate and hydroxide markets.
  • Industrial-grade lithium carbonate held this week, with no prices reported below 37,000 yuan per tonne.

Asian seaborne market

  • Japan has declared a national state of emergency to reduce unnecessary travel until May 6. Market participants are wary of further impact on the economy.
  • Lower offer prices were heard in the market but few concluded deals.
