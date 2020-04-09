GLOBAL LITHIUM SNAPSHOT: Europe, US battery-grade carbonate price tumbles 5%
Key pricing data from the pricing sessions in Europe and China on Thursday April 9.
Europe
- Europe and US battery-grade lithium carbonate prices ended five consecutive weeks of stability after buyers attempted to align the market with losses recently seen in the technical grade market.
- There has been a significant slowdown in the market due to the tightening grip of Covid-19 across Europe and the United States.
- Lack of activity in battery-grade hydroxide market kept prices unchanged for sixth consecutive week.
China
- A lack of downstream buying from cathode makers continues to weigh on lithium carbonate and hydroxide markets.
- Industrial-grade lithium carbonate held this week, with no prices reported below 37,000 yuan per tonne.
Asian seaborne market
- Japan has declared a national state of emergency to reduce unnecessary travel until May 6. Market participants are wary of further impact on the economy.
- Lower offer prices were heard in the market but few concluded deals.