GLOBAL LITHIUM SNAPSHOT: Europe, US lithium markets in wait-and-see mode

Lithium extraction and export operations in Chile – a key producer of lithium compounds – have not been affected so far by the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country, sources familiar with the matter said.

US lithium producer Albemarle confirmed in an email to Fastmarkets that the company is taking strict preventative measures at its operational sites in Chile and at present there is no impact on its lithium production nor have they had to stop lithium production operations.

A deal for technical-grade lithium carbonate for Europe delivery was reported to Fastmarkets at $5.50 per kg during the assessment window, showing early signs of further weakness in the market, although most sources saw prices in a range of $6-8 per kg.

Domestic Chinese lithium prices and seaborne Asia prices have been rolled over for the week ending Thursday June 25 due to a public holiday in China and in line with Fastmarkets’ methodology.

