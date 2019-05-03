GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: China, Japan absence stalls global battery-grade lithium spot prices

The market was slow this week amid a lack of market activity and national holidays that have added to the decelerated activity of some companies across the European and US market, most market participants that spoke to Fastmarkets said.

Fastmarkets assessed the battery-grade lithium carbonate (min 99.5% Li2CO3) spot market price at $11.50-13.50 per kg on a duty paid Europe and US basis on Thursday May 2, unchanged week on week.

While, Fastmarkets assessment for the battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (min 56.5% LiOH.H2O) price was at $14.50-15.50 per kg, duty paid Europe and US, also flat from the previous assessment.

“The battery-grade lithium carbonate spot price in Europe has been very stable week on week. We have not purchased any additional material this week but the market seems very stable,” a consumer told Fastmarkets.

“Different consumers were shut down this week due to national holidays and we have not received many material inquiries. We don’t expect much price movement in the battery-grade lithium hydroxide market this week and probably until next week, when consumers return to the market,” a producer told Fastmarkets.

Fastmarkets’ assessments for the spot market prices covering the domestic Chinese price and the seaborne cif China, Japan and Korea market were rolled over week on week as per the methodology and the trade log for the Chinese domestic battery grade lithium carbonate spot price will not be published this week.

