GLOBAL MANGANESE WRAP: Miners cut offers to entice Chinese ore buyers

Miners compete for business in China, with lower offers

Steel production cuts weight on ore and alloy demand

Alloy prices flat in India and Europe

US ferro-manganese prices edge up as suppliers hold firm

Manganese ore prices dropped on Friday November 3 as miners lowered offer prices to China in response to steel production cuts dampening raw materials demand.

Metal Bulletin’s 37% manganese ore index, fob Port Elizabeth dipped 18 cents to $4.76 per dry metric tonne unit, equivalent to $5.46 per dmtu on a cif China basis.

Metal Bulletin’s 44% manganese ore index, cif Tianjin lost 14 cents to settle at $6.34 per dmtu.

A major South African miner cut its offer price for 37% material to $5.50 per dmtu for December delivery, down 15 cents compared with prices seen in recent weeks.

There was aggressive competition between miners, leading to further deals and offers reported at $5.35-5.40 per dmtu.

Still, miners continued to play down the price decline, saying demand prevails even as buyers resist recent higher prices.

“The market has come down a bit from $5.65 but not as much as we expected. I’m not worried because I still see liquidity in China. I can’t see a collapse but I do see weakening into January and February,” a miner told Metal Bulletin.

Spot manganese ore prices at Chinese ports also fell, tracking silico-manganese prices lower, as the alloy continues to bear the brunt of steel production cuts.

“The manganese ore price outlook is more positive than the Chinese silico-manganese price, as lower manganese ore imports coupled with comparatively low inventory in Chinese ports will lend help to ore prices,” a major ore trader in North China told Metal Bulletin.

Manganese ore inventories in Tianjin and Qinzhou ports fell to 2.2-2.4 million tonnes on Wednesday November 1, down from 2.3-2.4 million tonnes on October 18, according to Metal Bulletin’s assessment.

Chinese manganese ore imports fell in September to 1.6 million tonnes, down 6.54% year on year and 14.7% from August.

Furthermore, Metal Bulletin understands that UMK, one of South Africa’s largest miners with mine capacity for 240,000 tonnes per month (tpm), will only be shipping about 25% of its normal volume between November and January, due to technical issues.

By contrast, Chinese silico-manganese producers continue to pump out material despite lower demand.

“Chinese silico-manganese output remains high. There is a competition between producers to grab market share; they are not willing to give up production, even though demand has decreased,” the manganese ore trader added.

Metal Bulletin’s assessment for physical spot Chinese silico-manganese fell to 6,400-6,800 yuan ($970-1,030) per tonne on Friday, from 6,600-7,000 yuan per tonne a week earlier.

November silico-manganese tender prices from major steel mills have also dropped. Nanjing Iron & Steel Company (Nisco) reduced its price to 6,970 yuan per tonne delivered, compared with 7150-7,780 yuan in October, while the tender price of Shagang Group dropped 1,000 yuan to 6,850 yuan per tonne.

Metal Bulletin’s quotation for Chinese ferro-manganese was unchanged in the week at 6,300-6,500 yuan per tonne on Friday.

US prices firm; EU market subdued

Elsewhere, manganese alloy prices were flat amid subdued spot business.

The US was the only region to record an improvement, as high-carbon ferro-manganese prices firmed due to consolidated supply.

Spot prices for high-carbon ferro-manganese, in-warehouse Pittsburgh firmed $5 to $1,530-1,580 per long ton on Thursday, according to American Metal Market’s latest assessment.

Spot market activity has been thin in recent weeks while the market focuses on long-term contract negotiations.

Market participants credited strength in raw materials and global alloy prices as well as a lack of supply choice.

“We are still in a situation where there aren’t a lot of outlets for buyers looking for material, so suppliers have a lot of pricing power,” a supplier source told American Metal Market.

Market participants said they expected high-carbon ferro-manganese prices to hold firm in the near term.

Spot prices for silico-manganese, in-warehouse Pittsburgh held at $0.61-0.63 per lb on November 2, unchanged from the previous week, according to American Metal Market.

Metal Bulletin’s price quotation for high-carbon ferro-manganese, delivered in Europe held at €1,090-1,180 ($1,266-1,371) per tonne.



Silico-manganese prices delivered in Europe held at €990-1,050 per tonne, according to Metal Bulletin assessments.

Meanwhile, Metal Bulletin’s assessment for silico-manganese, fob India held at $1,120-1,150 per tonne.