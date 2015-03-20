Global steel production slightly up in February, Worldsteel says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Crude steel output in the 65 Worldsteel member countries totalled 128 million tonnes over the month.

Production in China was estimated at 65 million tonnes of steel, up by 3.4% year-on-year.

Total crude steel output in Asia in February grew by 2.7% year-on-year to 87.3 million tonnes. India showed a 5.6% year-on-year increase, while production in South Korea and Japan declined by 4.4% and 0.2% year-on-year, respectively.

In the European Union, crude steel production dipped by 1.8% year-on-year over the month to 13.6 million tonnes.

Output in the biggest steel producing countries in the EU showed year-on-year declines in February: by 1.6% in Germany, by 9.7% in Italy, by 4.4% in Spain and in the UK by 4.8%.

However, production in France increased by 3.5% year-on-year over the month.

In Turkey, steel production declined by 12.2% year-on-year during February to 2.4 million tonnes.

Output in Russia showed 5.6% year-on-year growth to 5.7 million tonnes. Steel production in Ukraine was 1.6 million tonnes, down by 33.2% year-on-year.

In the Americas, steel production in February dropped by 7.9% year-on-year to 6.3 million tonnes in the USA, but grew by 2.3% year-on-year to 2.7 million tonnes in Brazil.

According to Worldsteel estimates, the global capacity utilisation rate was 73.4% in February, 1.7 percentage points lower than in the corresponding month in 2014.