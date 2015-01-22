Global steel production stable in December 2014, Worldsteel says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Crude steel production in the 65 Worldsteel member countries totalled 133.7 million tonnes during the month.

China’s crude steel output rose by 1.5% year-on-year in December to 68.1 million tonnes.

Total crude steel output in Asia for the month grew by 1.2% year-on-year to 92.1 million tonnes. However, apart from China, only India expanded production in the region – by 2.2% year-on-year.

In the European Union, steel output declined by 5.7% year-on-year in December 2014 to 12.5 million tonnes.

All the biggest steel producing countries in the EU showed year-on-year decreases in steel output last month: 6.8% in France, 5.8% in Germany, 16.9% in Italy, 3.8% in Spain and 34.1% in the UK.

Outside the EU, Turkey produced 2.7 million tonnes of crude steel in December, down by 6.3% year-on-year.

Output in Russia increased by 2.6% year-on-year during the month, reaching 5.9 million tonnes. Production in Ukraine, meanwhile, showed a significant drop of 28.5% year-on-year in December to 1.9 million tonnes.

In the Americas, steel production over the month rose in the USA by 3.7% year-on-year to 7.4 million tonnes, while output in Brazil dipped by 1% year-on-year to 2.6 million tonnes.

Worldsteel’s estimated global capacity utilisation rate was 72.7%, 2.4% lower than in the corresponding period last year.

Global steel output in 2014

In the full year of 2014, world steel production grew by 1.2% year-on-year to 1.66 billion tonnes.

China achieved a 0.9% year-on-year rise in output to 882.7 million tonnes. Production in Asia as a whole grew by 1.4% year-on-year to 1.1 billion tonnes.

Output in the EU reached 169.2 million tonnes in 2014, up by 1.8% year-on-year.

In the CIS, production declined by 2.8% year-on-year to 105.1 million tonnes.

Output in Northern America increased by 2% year-on-year to 121.2 million tonnes, while in South America production dropped by 1.4% year-on-year to 45.2 million tonnes.