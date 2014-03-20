Global steel production up 0.6% year-on-year, Worldsteel reports

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This compared with 124.3 million tonnes in the corresponding month in 2013, the group added.

China, the biggest producer globally, increased its output by 0.4% year-on-year to 62.1 million tonnes, while Japan’s output went up by 1.4% to 8.4 million tonnes.

South Korean crude steel output was also up by 6.2% year-on-year to 5.3 million tonnes, compared with 4.98 million tonnes in February 2013, but production in India fell by 3.2% year-on-year to 6.28 million tonnes.

In Europe, total crude steel production was up by 4.7% during the month to 13.88 million tonnes, with output by the largest producer nation, Germany, up by 4.2% year-on-year to 3.56 million tonnes.

Italy reported a 3.6% year-on-year rise in steel production to 2.2 million tonnes, while in Spain production was up by 10.2% to 1.19 million tonnes.

French crude steel production, however, fell by 3.9% year-on-year to 1.29 million tonnes in February this year.

In Turkey, crude steel output for the year amounted to 2.67 million tonnes, a 0.7% year-on-year rise.

In South America, although overall production fell by 2.6% year-on-year, crude steel output in Brazil was up by 1.2% to 2.61 million tonnes.

North American steel output was down by 2.7% year-on-year, with the USA showing a 1.7% decrease compared with February 2013 to 6.69 million tonnes.

Russia produced 5.34 million tonnes of crude steel last month, a 3.1% year-on-year reduction.

Within the CIS region, Ukraine’s output saw a sharp 10.7% drop in February to 2.35 million tonnes.

The biggest producer in the Middle East-North Africa region, Iran, saw an increase of 5.1% in output, to 1.26 million tonnes.

Capacity utilisation for the 65 countries that are members of Worldsteel increased to 77.6% in February 2014, up by 0.7% from January 2014.