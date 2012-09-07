Goss appointed cfo at ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Goss, who will have responsibility for ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe and Steel Americas, was ceo at Siemens UK and North West Europe until the start of 2012.

He will replace current cfo Peter Urban on October 1.

Thomas Schlenz will also join the executive board on October 1, as well as becoming labour director for ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe.

Schlenz has been with the company since 1979 and was chairman of the group works council from 2001 until March this year.

Current executive board member Dieter Kroll, will step down on September 30.

