Grange Resources closes Perth office, appoints md

Grange md Richard Mehan will leave the company on June 4 as a consequence of the restructure, according to a company statement.

Current coo Wayne Bould will join the board as managing director effective Tuesday June 4.

Bould joined Grange in May 2008. Previously, he was the director of business excellence for Newmont Mining Corporation. He was also a senior manager in management consulting in the downstream oil industry with Shell Australian, and in the manufacture and distribution of timber products with Auspine.

During the first three months of this year, Grange saw sales drop by 50% compared with January-March 2012.