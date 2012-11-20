Great Lakes coal trade down 11% in October

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Loadings at ports on Lake Superior rose by 5.5% but shipments from Lake Michigan and Lake Erie fell by 33.4% and 26.1% respectively.

There were no overseas shipments from Lake Superior in October.

For the year to date, the Lakes coal trade stands at 20.2 million tons, a decrease of 8.5% compared with a year ago. Loadings, however, are nearly 26% behind the five-year average for January-October.