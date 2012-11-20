Contact Us Login

Great Lakes coal trade down 11% in October

Shipments of coal on the North American Great Lakes were down by 11% to 2.7 million tons in October compared with a year ago, according to the Lake Carriers’ Assn.

November 20, 2012 06:00 PM

Loadings at ports on Lake Superior rose by 5.5% but shipments from Lake Michigan and Lake Erie fell by 33.4% and 26.1% respectively.

There were no overseas shipments from Lake Superior in October.

For the year to date, the Lakes coal trade stands at 20.2 million tons, a decrease of 8.5% compared with a year ago. Loadings, however, are nearly 26% behind the five-year average for January-October.

