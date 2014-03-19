Guatemala starts anti-dumping probe into Chinese HDG imports

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The probe will look at imports of HDG with widths greater than 600mm and thicknesses between 0.16mm and 2mm classified under tariff codes 72104110, 72104190, 72104910, 72104990, 72123010 and 72123090.

The case was opened following a request by Ternium International Guatemala, which claimed that Chinese imports have been entering the Guatemalan market at unfair prices, injuring the local steel industry, according to the ministry.

Chinese HDG had been entering Guatemala with prices 144% lower than those charged by Guatemalan producers, according to a calculation based on the period from September 2012 and June 2013.

Exporters are required to file arguments in their defence within 30 days, starting from March 18.

The date for the conclusion of the investigation has yet to be confirmed.

This is the first anti-dumping investigation on steel products opened by the Guatemalan government, the ministry said.

Ternium Guatemala and its subsidiaries operate all of Ternium’s steel processing activities in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

These operations produce HDG sheet and other value-added finished steel products for use mainly in the construction and industrial sectors.