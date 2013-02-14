Guinea reveals mining contracts with Rio Tinto, BSGR on new website

The Guinean government has published all of the mining agreements signed by the country since 1958 on a new website, which will be officially launched in Guinea’s capital Conakry on Friday February 15.

The site includes contracts signed by mining majors Rio Tinto, Vale and BHP Billiton, as well as Israeli billionare Beny Steinmetz’s mining outfit BSGR, start-up iron ore miner Bellzone and Russian aluminium major Rusal.

The contracts detail the mining companies’ commitments to the government, timeframes for projects and investment plans.

Guinea’s technical mining committee announced the launch of the site on Thursday February 14.

The West African nation is planning to “ease-up” on tax demands in an amended mining code, mines and geology minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana said on Monday.

The West African country is sitting on two-thirds of the world’s reserves of bauxite – the key ingredient in the manufacture of aluminium – and the Simandou iron ore deposit, which is one of the largest, untapped reserves of iron ore in the world.

Michelle Madsen

mmadsen@steelfirst.com

Twitter: @mmadsen_SF