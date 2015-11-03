HKEx will launch lead, nickel, tin mini futures on Dec 14

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) will introduce yuan-denominated London mini futures for lead, nickel and tin on Monday December 14, it said today.

The three new contracts will be exempt from exchange fees between December 14 and the end of the day trading session on June 30 2016.

The contract size for the nickel and tin mini futures will be 1 tonne, while the lead mini futures will be 5 tonnes.

Most of the key contract specifications are based on the metals futures offered by the London Metal Exchange, HKEx said.

HKEx is inviting applications from market participants interested in acting as liquidity providers for the new contracts.

The contracts were first announced during LME Week in October, and will join HKEx’s yuan-traded zinc, copper and aluminium mini futures, launched in December 2014.

Charlotte Radford

charlotte.radford@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @CRadford_MB