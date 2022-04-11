Holiday Notice: Good Friday

Pricing

The New York Mercantile Exchange and London Metal Exchange are closed on April 15 and the LME is also closed on Monday April 18.

Schedule changes

Steel prices in the Americas normally published on Fridays - including weekly plate and Latin American steel assessments - will instead be published on April 18 and Thursday April 14 respectively.

Nonferrous prices, including the Midwest aluminium premium, will instead be updated on April 14. Scrap prices usually due on the day, including the bi-monthly city scrap prices, will instead be published on April 18. There will be no daily hot-rolled coil index or daily busheling indicator for April 15.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodologies and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.