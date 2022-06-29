Holiday notice: July 4

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange will be closed; the London Metal Exchange will be open.

Revised pricing schedules are as follows:

Shredder feed prices for the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Southeast, ferrous scrap export yard buying prices and pig iron prices will be published on Tuesday July 5.

There will be no daily hot-rolled coil or busheling indicator pricing.

To provide feedback on this notice, please contact Thorsten Schier by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Thorsten Schier re: July 4.

To see all of Fastmarkets AMM’s pricing methodology and specification documents, click here.