HOTLINE: Celebrities handle Marex Spectron’s trades for a day in the name of charity

Marex Spectron enjoyed another successful charity day on Thursday November 16 as celebrities including Paul Whitehouse and the Countess of Wessex helped the brokerage raise money for children’s charities in the UK, the USA and Hong Kong.

About 20 celebrities took to the phones to broker trades on metals, energy products, currencies and soft commodities, with all revenues going to Shooting Star Chase, Sparks, WellChild, Rays of Sunshine, Mothers’ Choice and Autism Speaks.

HRH the Countess of Wessex, royal patron of children’s hospice Shooting Star Chase, was “tremendous value”, Marex Spectron md Gavin Prentice told Metal Bulletin.

The royal traded 10 tonnes of tom-delivery tin and a closing order for copper, as well as orders for cocoa and an iceberg.

Other celebrities lending their support included former footballers Pat Jennings and Mark Bright, Olympians Saskia Clark and Ann Panter, comedian Russell Kane, and Princess Michael of Kent.

Marex’s own brokers sacrificed their bonuses on the day’s trades, while back-office staff also gave up a day’s salary, Prentice said.

One of Marex’s floor traders also had a whip-round at the ring and raised more than £1,000 from rival LME members.

“We’re chuffed that the opposition were happy to contribute a very meaningful amount to the pot,” Prentice told Metal Bulletin.

“Our clients were very supportive as well, despite quiet trading conditions. Interest rate futures and forex were fairly quiet, but fortunately commodities moved around a bit, particularly on energy,” he said.

Prentice hopes the funds raised will come close to last year’s total of $1 million, despite the slower trading conditions.

Mark Burton

mburton@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @mburtonmb