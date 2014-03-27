HOTLINE: CME Group hires Liz Milan as consultant

The CME Group has hired Liz Milan, former md of LME Asia, as a consultant within its metals division on a contract basis, Hotline understands.

She joined the CME Group last week and will be based in Singapore, market sources said.

Milan will report to Harriet Hunnable, CME Group metals products managing director.

Currently, the CME Group has no full-time employees in the metals division in Singapore. In Asia the bourse has 60 full-time employees across Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Beijing and Seoul.

The CME Group will launch North American physically-delivered aluminium futures contracts from May 5.

Milan resigned from the LME last August.

The LME’s old guard has changed since the buyout by Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx).

Garry Jones took over as ceo after Martin Abbott left the exchange last year. The LME’s deputy ceo Diarmuid O’Hegarty also left the bourse last year.

HKEx’s senior vp Lesley Campbell, in charge of LME marketing and education in the region, is leaving the bourse by the end of March.

