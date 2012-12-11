HOTLINE: Drag queens, Weetabix and black rhinos

If Hotline has learned one thing from this year’s Mines and Money conference in London, it’s that Vaughan Wickins, of Standard Bank, can be relied upon to provide memorable metaphors for the financing market.

Last year, it was the beauty parade of mining companies looking to attract funders, illustrated with images of famous drag acts Dame Edna Everage and Evita Bezuidenhout.

This year, Basel III has been compared with a bowl of Weetabix for its potential capacity to suck up capital and liquidity, and debt and equity have been compared with such endangered species as the snow leopard and the black rhino.

Hotline can’t wait for next year…

editorial@metalbulletin.com