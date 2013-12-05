HOTLINE: ENRC hits back at Global Witness

ENRC has vigorously defended itself following a statement by non-governmental organisation Global Witness, which demanded that the Financial Conduct Authority explain how the Kazakh ferro-chrome miner was allowed to list in and delist from the London Stock Exchange amid corruption allegations.

Global Witness has “singled out” ENRC, targeting it with about 12 statements on its website since 2012, the miner said.

“The aggressive language used by Global Witness not only denigrates and abuses many employees and executives at ENRC who have done absolutely nothing wrong, but it also seeks to deprive the company of its basic right to the presumption of innocence,” ENRC said.

“Any organisation that claims to advocate for rights must understand this basic principle.”

ENRC also believes Global Witness has failed to understand its operations and recent events at the company.

“[These] uninformed academics have attacked ENRC’s record without a full understanding of the operations,” it said.

ENRC is under investigation by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office.

editorial@metalbulletin.com

